Markets Tank Amid Oil Surge And West Asia Tensions

According to Financial Express, the Sensex dropped 1,650.23 points or 2.15% to 75,053.90 at the opening bell, while the Nifty declined 500.90 points or 2.11% to 23,276.90. The primary drivers were a 4% jump in crude oil prices, ongoing hostilities in West Asia, and negative trends in Asian and US markets. The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and its hawkish outlook on inflation further dampened investor sentiment.