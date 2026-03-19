Markets Tank Amid Oil Surge And West Asia Tensions

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On 19 March 2026, the Sensex fell by over 1,900 points and the Nifty dropped below 23,200, marking a sharp decline of more than 2% in early trade. The sell-off followed a three-day rally and was triggered by a surge in crude oil prices, escalating conflict in West Asia, and weak global cues. Major sectoral indices, including banking, realty, IT, petroleum, and automobile, experienced significant losses. The Indian rupee also hit a record low against the US dollar.
According to Financial Express, the Sensex dropped 1,650.23 points or 2.15% to 75,053.90 at the opening bell, while the Nifty declined 500.90 points or 2.11% to 23,276.90. The primary drivers were a 4% jump in crude oil prices, ongoing hostilities in West Asia, and negative trends in Asian and US markets. The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and its hawkish outlook on inflation further dampened investor sentiment.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,953.21 points, or 2.54%, to 74,750.92 in early trade. The Nifty dropped 580.05 points, or 2.43%, to 23,197.75. HDFC Bank shares fell over 3% following the resignation of its chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, citing ethical concerns. Other major laggards included Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance. Brent crude surged to USD 111.4 per barrel, intensifying concerns for oil-importing countries like India.
Analysis showed that the escalation in the West Asian conflict sent crude prices above $110 a barrel, erasing most of the gains from the previous three-day rally. HDFC Bank’s stock fell as much as 9% in early trade, with investor sentiment further weakened by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance. The Reserve Bank of India stated there were no material concerns regarding HDFC Bank’s governance, but market sentiment remained cautious.
Sectoral indices mirrored the broader market decline as coverage revealed. Nifty Bank fell over 3%, led by an 8.6% drop in HDFC Bank shares. Realty, IT, petroleum, and automobile sectors also saw declines of 3-4%. The surge in crude oil prices, coupled with global inflation concerns, led to heavy selling in petroleum and auto stocks. IT stocks dropped over 3% due to limited prospects for US rate cuts and higher inflation projections.
“Brent crude has shot up to USD 111. This is bad news for oil and gas importers like India. If Brent remains above USD 110 for an extended period of time, that will have negative implications for India's macros,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, as quoted in the coverage.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,714.35 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth ₹3,253.03 crore as reporting indicated. The India VIX index, which measures market volatility, spiked 14%. Major Asian indices, including Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi, also recorded significant losses, reflecting the global risk-off sentiment.
At the end of the session, the rupee slumped to a record low of 92.6 against the US dollar, with further depreciation indicated in the non-deliverable forwards market at the close. The domestic forex market was shut for the Gudi Padwa festival, but global oil and gas price surges continued to pressure the currency and market stability.
Escalating tensions in West Asia, including attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field and retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, contributed to the spike in oil and gas prices by midday. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil trade, faced heightened risks, further impacting market sentiment and energy supply chains.
“Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, as cited in the reporting.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.