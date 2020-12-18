‘World War Against COVID’: SC Says Affordable Treatment Essential

The Supreme Court on Friday, 18 December, said that there is a world war against COVID-19 which needs government-public partnership to make COVID treatment affordable for common people.

Emphasising that right to health includes affordable treatment, a bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah said "It cannot be disputed that for whatever reasons, treatment has become costlier and costlier and it is not affordable to the common people at all. Even if one survives COVID-19, he is finished financially and economically."

The bench insisted that the state government and the local administration should ensure that a cap is fixed on the fees charged by the private hospitals, which can be in exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act.