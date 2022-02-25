'Can Graver Charges Be Imposed?': SC Seeks Sidhu's Response in Road Rage Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, 25 February, sought a response from Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on a plea – filed by the kin of a person who died in a road accident in 1988 – which stated that he should be punished for an offence of a more serious category than 'causing hurt'.

Sidhu had urged the apex court not to punish him with a jail term in the 1988 road rage case, in which he was let off the hook with a meagre fine of Rs 1,000.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing deceased Gurnam Singh's family, submitted that he had moved an application seeking an enlargement of the scope of the notice issued. Luthra contended before a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul that a blow was delivered on the victim, and the verdict based on death due to cardiac arrest was not correct.