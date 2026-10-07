'Long Fight, Pack Your Bags': Saurav Das, Neha Bora on 10 October Protests

In the press conference, Neha Bora, representing AISA, called for unity among student organisations and political groups, urging them to join the protest. She stated, “We are all on one side. Student organisations, INDIA bloc and others. On the other side, only ECI and BJP are there.” Bora further appealed to those aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party to reconsider their stance, asserting the importance of collective action for electoral integrity.