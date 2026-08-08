'Attack On One, Attack On All': Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sign Defence Pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca on 7 August 2026. The pact, known as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, commits the three countries to collective deterrence, stating that an armed attack against any one of them will be considered an attack against all. The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.