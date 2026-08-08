'Attack On One, Attack On All': Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sign Defence Pact

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Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca on 7 August 2026. The pact, known as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, commits the three countries to collective deterrence, stating that an armed attack against any one of them will be considered an attack against all. The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to Hindustan Times, the joint statement released after the signing emphasised enhanced defence cooperation and collective deterrence against aggression. The agreement’s central clause affirms that any armed attack on one signatory will be treated as an attack on all three, but the full treaty text has not been made public.
As highlighted by The Observer Post, the pact aims to strengthen regional security and expand cooperation across various defence domains. Turkish officials described the agreement as purely defensive and clarified that it does not replace existing bilateral or multilateral defence arrangements. The pact builds on a previous bilateral defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed in September 2025.
Coverage revealed that the agreement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, particularly following the escalation of conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The trilateral pact is intended to provide a collective security framework for the three Sunni-majority nations, though officials from Turkey and Saudi Arabia have publicly stated that the agreement is not directed against any specific country.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi is closely monitoring the development and will provide updates as the implications for India’s strategic interests are assessed as details emerged. The Indian government has not yet offered a detailed assessment of the pact’s potential impact on regional stability.
“This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
In the context of ongoing regional conflict, analysis showed that the agreement was signed as Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks by allied groups have disrupted oil shipments and raised security concerns for Gulf states. The trilateral pact is seen as a response to these threats, aiming to bolster the defence posture of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey.
Statements from the signatories emphasised that the agreement is not intended to form a military axis or sectarian bloc. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi officials reiterated that the pact is open to other regional states seeking peace and stability, and does not contradict existing international alliances, including Turkey’s commitments within NATO according to official statements.
Regional analysts noted that the agreement brings together Saudi Arabia’s financial and diplomatic influence, Turkey’s military capacity, and Pakistan’s defence capabilities, including its nuclear arsenal. However, officials from all three countries have clarified that the pact does not involve nuclear cooperation or ambitions as reporting indicated.
“The agreement does not represent any orientation toward building a military axis or sectarian/religious bloc,” a Saudi statement said.
Iranian officials have criticised the pact, suggesting it will not enhance Saudi security, while reiterating calls for regional self-reliance. Meanwhile, the agreement has been interpreted by some analysts as an effort to create a more regionally driven security architecture, reducing reliance on external powers as coverage revealed.
Pakistan’s government has also expanded its military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including the deployment of personnel and defence systems, while pursuing broader security arrangements with other Gulf countries following recent developments.
“Any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” the joint statement said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.