Satya Niketan's PG Building Collapses; One Dead And Several Still Trapped

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On 6 September 2026, a five-storey boys’ PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed in the early afternoon. At least one person was confirmed dead, with two others in critical condition and several more feared trapped under the debris. Emergency services, including fire, police, and disaster response teams, launched a large-scale rescue operation at the site. The incident occurred while most students were believed to be inside due to it being a Sunday.
According to Hindustan Times, the building, identified as a boys’ PG hostel named “Hostel Daze,” collapsed around 1:34 pm. Rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services, and Civil Defence were deployed. Six to seven students were rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals, with two in critical condition at AIIMS trauma centre.
As reported by Scroll, the building was approximately 40 to 50 years old and comprised a basement and five upper floors. Police indicated that repair work was ongoing in the basement at the time of the collapse. The owner was identified as Azad Bansal, and the structure was used as a hostel for students.
Emergency personnel responded quickly following reports of the collapse, with five fire tenders and police teams dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations focused on locating and evacuating those trapped under the debris, while efforts continued to assess the full extent of the damage.
Eyewitnesses described the moment of collapse as resembling an earthquake, with people inside shouting for help. Witness accounts indicated that many students were inside due to rain and the weekend. One student stated, “We were sitting inside it when we suddenly heard a sound—like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately; there was a lot of smoke and dust here. The entire building had collapsed.”
“Sounds are still coming from within the rubble—children crying out, ‘Save us, save us!’... There are at least 25–30 children,” an eyewitness told ANI, as cited in the coverage.
Rescue operations were joined by locals and witnesses, who used their hands and available equipment to clear debris and search for survivors as visuals showed. The adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution, and the exact number of people trapped or injured remained uncertain as of the latest updates.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled event in Goa after learning of the incident. Official statements confirmed that rescue teams were working “on a war footing,” and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed concern, assuring immediate assistance to affected families.
Eight fire vehicles and earth excavators were deployed as rescue efforts intensified. Authorities continued to monitor the situation, with further details on casualties and the cause of the collapse pending official confirmation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.