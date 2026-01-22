India’s Largest River Deltas Are Sinking, Satellite Data Show

Recent satellite-based research has confirmed that India’s major river deltas, including the Ganges-Brahmaputra, Brahmani, Mahanadi, Godavari, Cauvery, and Kabani, are experiencing significant land subsidence.

The phenomenon is primarily attributed to human activities such as groundwater extraction, urban expansion, and reduced sediment supply.

The affected regions are home to millions and face increased risks of flooding, land loss, and saltwater intrusion.