Sara Ali Khan Required To Submit 'Sanatan Affidavit' For Kedarnath Entry

As highlighted by The Indian Express, the new rule will apply to all 47 temples managed by the committee, including Badrinath and Kedarnath. The BKTC president explained that the tradition of restricting entry to non-Sanatanis has historical roots and that the board's decision was unanimous. The proposal is currently under review by the Uttarakhand government, and the Char Dham Yatra is set to begin in April, with Kedarnath opening on 22 April and Badrinath on 23 April.