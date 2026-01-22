IAS Officer Who Vacated Stadium to Walk His Dog Appointed Delhi MCD Commissioner

advertisement
Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The appointment comes ahead of the MCD’s budget presentation, with Khirwar set to replace Ashwani Kumar, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Khirwar was transferred out of Delhi in 2022 after reports emerged that he had athletes vacate the Thyagraj Stadium early so he could walk his dog.
Additional coverage revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a factual report from the Delhi Chief Secretary regarding the stadium incident before taking action. Khirwar’s transfer was part of the official response to the findings, and the Ministry indicated that further action would be based on the report’s conclusions.
According to The Indian Express, the Union Home Ministry issued the appointment order for Sanjeev Khirwar, stating that he will assume the role with immediate effect and until further orders. The notification was sent to the Secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, confirming Khirwar’s new responsibilities in the capital’s municipal administration.
Khirwar previously served in various administrative roles, including as Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Divisional Commissioner in Delhi, and was transferred to Ladakh in 2022 following a controversy.
Khirwar had previously served as Private Secretary to then Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath from 2009 to 2014, and later held posts in the Commerce Ministry and as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare in Delhi. He has also worked in the environment, general administration, and revenue departments.
His predecessor, Ashwani Kumar, served as MCD Commissioner from June 2024 to January 2026 and previously oversaw the unification of the three municipal corporations. Reporting indicated that Kumar’s transfer to Jammu and Kashmir paved the way for Khirwar’s return to a prominent administrative post in Delhi.
