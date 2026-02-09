Party of Sanae Takaichi, Japan's First Woman PM, Wins Historic Snap Election

advertisement
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive victory in the snap general election held on 8 February 2026. Her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partners achieved a two-thirds supermajority in the 465-seat House of Representatives. This marks the first time a single party has secured such a majority since the current parliamentary system was established in 1947. Takaichi, who became Japan’s first woman prime minister in October 2025, called the election to seek a direct mandate from voters.
According to The Hindu, Takaichi’s landslide win was driven by her personal popularity, which reached record-high approval ratings of around 70%. She entered politics in 1993 and later joined the LDP, becoming a protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Her campaign focused on economic stimulus, constitutional reform, and a strong national defense posture.
As reported by The Guardian, Japanese shares surged to record highs following the election results. The Nikkei index surpassed 57,000 points for the first time, closing up 3.9% at 56,363 points. The yen also strengthened against the dollar, reflecting investor optimism about the new government’s fiscal stimulus plans and tax cuts, including a proposed suspension of the 8% sales tax on food for two years.
As highlighted by BBC, the LDP’s coalition with the Japan Innovation Party resulted in a combined total of 352 seats. Takaichi’s victory is expected to facilitate the passage of pro-business policies and aggressive fiscal measures. She stated that her administration would pursue a “responsible yet aggressive” fiscal policy and confirmed there would be no immediate cabinet reshuffle.
Market analysis indicated that the election outcome alleviated political uncertainty, boosting risk sentiment among investors. The LDP’s supermajority allows Takaichi to advance her legislative agenda without significant opposition, particularly on economic stimulus and tax reforms.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Takaichi’s campaign was marked by extensive travel and direct engagement with voters. Her coalition’s dominance in the lower house enables her to override the upper chamber, strengthening her position to implement policy changes. The opposition’s failure to consolidate further contributed to the LDP’s commanding victory.
Expert commentary suggested that while the stock market responded positively, Takaichi faces challenges in balancing fiscal expansion with Japan’s high public debt. Analysts warned that her policies, including increased defense spending and tax cuts, could strain government finances and complicate efforts to control inflation.
“We bear an extremely heavy responsibility to focus on steadily delivering on the campaign pledges we have made,” Takaichi said as her party’s victory became clear.
Coverage revealed that Takaichi’s leadership style and decisive approach distinguished her from previous prime ministers. Her tough stance on China and commitment to strengthening security ties with the United States were key factors in her electoral success. However, she now faces the task of managing diplomatic tensions and addressing Japan’s ageing population and economic challenges.
As further reporting indicated, United States President Donald Trump publicly congratulated Takaichi on her victory, highlighting the international significance of her win. Trump’s endorsement and ongoing diplomatic engagement underscore the importance of the US-Japan alliance in Takaichi’s foreign policy agenda.
“Sanae’s bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time,” Trump wrote, acknowledging her historic achievement.
