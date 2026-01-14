Sambhal Court Orders FIR Against Officer Anuj Chaudhary

advertisement
A court in Chandausi, Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, former Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, and several unidentified police personnel. The directive follows allegations that police shot a 24-year-old man, Alam, during violence on 24 November 2024, near the Shahi Jama Masjid area. The order was issued on 9 January 2026 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir after a petition by the victim’s father, Yameen.
According to The Hindu, the complaint alleged that Alam was shot by police while selling food items during the unrest. The petition named Anuj Chaudhary and Anuj Tomar, along with 10 to 12 unidentified police personnel, as responsible for the incident. The court, after reviewing the case filed on 6 February 2025, directed the registration of an FIR against all accused officers.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, which was being conducted following a petition regarding the mosque’s historical status. The situation escalated when a large crowd gathered, leading to stone-pelting and alleged police gunfire. The police denied using excessive force, stating only “mild force” was used to control the crowd.
Details provided in subsequent coverage indicate that the violence resulted in the deaths of four people due to bullet injuries and injuries to several others. The police arrested 79 individuals, including three women, and registered 12 FIRs related to the rioting. The court’s order to register an FIR against the police officials came after the victim’s family alleged that Alam had to seek medical treatment in secrecy due to fear of police pressure.
The unrest in Sambhal was linked to a dispute over the Jama Masjid, with claims that the site was originally a temple. The survey, ordered by the civil judge on 19 November 2024, was interrupted by the violence. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) later filed a charge sheet against 23 people, including a Member of Parliament, but the current FIR order specifically targets police personnel for their alleged actions during the incident.
“The CJM has ordered an FIR against all the accused,” said advocate Chaudhary Akhtar Hussain, representing the victim’s family, as cited in the legal proceedings.
Further information from the investigation shows that the Supreme Court has since directed the Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the mosque survey case, but the FIR against the police officers is to proceed as per the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order.
At present, Anuj Chaudhary is posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Firozabad, and Anuj Tomar is the station in-charge of Chandausi Kotwali. The court’s order has brought renewed attention to the conduct of police during the 2024 violence and the subsequent legal scrutiny of their actions as legal developments continue.
