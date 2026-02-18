Salim Khan Stable After Brain Haemorrhage, Doctors Expect Recovery

advertisement
Salim Khan, the 90-year-old veteran screenwriter, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a neurological procedure and is currently on ventilator support as a precaution. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is expected to be taken off the ventilator soon. Family members, including Salman Khan, have visited the hospital, and the situation is being closely monitored by medical professionals.
According to The Indian Express, Salim Khan was placed on a ventilator not because of a critical condition, but as a safeguard to facilitate necessary investigations. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing his treatment, stated that the procedure performed was a digital subtraction angiography (DSA), and that Khan is now stable and has been shifted back to the ICU for observation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dr Parkar clarified that the ventilator was used as a precautionary measure and not due to a life-threatening situation. The doctor further explained that Salim Khan was fully conscious and appeared fit upon admission, and that the minor haemorrhage was managed without the need for major surgery.
As Siasat stated in an article, the medical team expects to remove Salim Khan from ventilator support either later today or by the following morning, depending on his recovery progress. The update has provided relief to the Khan family and well-wishers, with doctors reiterating that there is no need for further surgical intervention at this stage.
Statements from the medical team have consistently emphasised that Salim Khan’s condition is not as critical as initially reported in some media outlets. Dr Parkar noted, “He is stable, doing quite well… The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine, he is stable, he has been shifted to the ICU and by tomorrow I think we will get him out of the ventilator.”
Family members, including Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan, have been seen visiting the hospital as coverage revealed. Salman Khan was observed leaving the hospital visibly concerned, while other relatives and close friends have also shown support during this period.
Medical professionals have indicated that Salim Khan’s age is a factor in the recovery process, which may take additional time as updates confirmed. The family and hospital have requested privacy and patience as he continues to recover under close observation.
“He did suffer a minimal haemorrhage but we have tackled it. There is no need for surgery. All in all, he’s doing quite well, age is a factor we understand that is why the process of recovery takes a little time,” Dr Jalil Parkar stated.
Salim Khan’s surgery was performed shortly after his admission, and he has remained under the care of a multidisciplinary team according to official statements. The hospital plans to issue further updates as his condition progresses, with the next press bulletin expected after consultation with the family.
His contributions to Hindi cinema as part of the Salim–Javed duo have been widely acknowledged, and his current health status has drawn attention from the film industry and the public as reporting indicated. Well-wishers continue to express support for his recovery.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.