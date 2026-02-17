Salim Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai ICU; Salman, Family Present as Wishes Pour In

Salim Khan, the 90-year-old veteran screenwriter, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 17 February 2026. His son Salman Khan, along with other family members, visited the hospital following his admission. The specific reason for Salim Khan’s hospitalisation and details about his current condition have not been officially disclosed. The family has maintained privacy, and no medical bulletin has been released as of the latest update.