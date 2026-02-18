Sahil Dhaneshra Received Acceptance Letter from Manchester Univ Days After Death

advertisement
Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old resident of Dwarka, Delhi, was killed on 3 February 2026 after his motorcycle was struck by a speeding SUV. He was on his way to his mother’s office at the time of the accident. Sahil had recently completed his BBA and was awaiting responses from several foreign universities regarding his MBA applications. His family had been counting down the days for these results, which they believed would shape his future.
According to The Indian Express, Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, received an acceptance letter from the University of Manchester on 14 February, days after his death. Sahil had considered an international MBA as his pathway to success and a means to support his family, having been raised by a single mother. He was described as hardworking, holding two part-time jobs while assisting his mother’s real estate business and pursuing his studies.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Sahil’s mother stated that he was planning to leave for the United Kingdom later in the year for further studies. She recounted that Sahil was killed just ten minutes from his office, and expressed her grief and demand for accountability, stating, “My son was lying on the road for 10 minutes. Help came late. I want action against the boy. He should not have been driving in the first place.”
Details confirmed that Sahil died due to severe bleeding and major damage to vital organs, as per the postmortem report. The investigation also established that the driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old minor, who was later released on interim bail to sit for his Class 10 board exams. Sahil’s mother alleged delays in medical assistance, but police stated that he was already deceased when first responders arrived.
Sahil’s friends described him as mature, disciplined, and determined. Coverage revealed that he had left college temporarily due to financial difficulties but resumed his studies as soon as he could afford the fees. His room contained motivational messages, including “2025 will be my $10,00,000 year” written above his bed, and the word “DREAM” displayed on his wall, with “D” standing for “Discipline.”
“My son was just days away from realising his dreams,” Sahil’s mother told the media, reflecting the family’s devastation and the abrupt end to his aspirations.
Reporting indicated that Sahil was working part-time at an insurance firm and was committed to uplifting his family’s circumstances. His grandmother expressed concern for her daughter, Inna, who had already lost her husband when Sahil was a toddler and now faced the loss of her only child.
Sahil’s mother turned to social media to seek justice, after being told by authorities that the legal process would be limited due to the driver’s minor status. Further details showed that her online appeal gained attention, as she described Sahil as a talented young man who had worked hard to overcome financial and personal challenges.
In the aftermath, Sahil’s family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a young man whose ambitions were abruptly ended. Analysis showed that the incident has sparked calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater accountability in cases involving underage drivers.
