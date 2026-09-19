Rohingya Families in Jammu Forced to Become Homeless After Evictions

Hundreds of Rohingya families in Jammu have been displaced following eviction notices that required them to dismantle their shelters and shops in the Karyani Talab area of Narwal. The families, many of whom have lived in the settlement for over a decade, now face homelessness with no alternative accommodation provided by authorities. Residents, including children, women, and elderly people, are currently sitting on the roads with their belongings, uncertain about their future.