Oscar Winner Robert Duvall, Star Of The Godfather, Dies At 95

Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor renowned for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, died peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on 15 February 2026. He was 95 years old. His death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana Duvall, who stated that he passed away surrounded by love and comfort. Duvall’s career spanned over six decades, earning him critical acclaim and numerous accolades.
According to BBC, Duvall’s wife described him as “an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller,” and added, “To me, he was simply everything.” Duvall won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1983 for his performance in Tender Mercies and was nominated for the Academy Award seven times throughout his career. He was also known for his portrayal of Tom Hagen in The Godfather series and Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now.
As reported by The Indian Express, Duvall’s versatility was evident in his wide range of roles, from his debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird to his acclaimed performance as Augustus McCrae in the television miniseries Lonesome Dove. He was awarded four Golden Globes and the National Medal of Arts in 2005. Duvall’s approach to acting was marked by thorough research and dedication to his craft.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Duvall was praised for his understated style and technical proficiency. He continued acting into his 90s and often cited his role as Augustus McCrae as his personal favourite. Duvall’s career included both leading and supporting roles, and he was recognised for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character he portrayed.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Duvall’s death was confirmed by his wife, who stated, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home.” Duvall’s meticulous approach to acting was evident in his preparation for roles such as Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore, where he famously delivered the line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”
“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all,” Luciana Duvall stated.
Family details confirm that Duvall was married four times, most recently to Luciana Pedraza, whom he married in 2005. He did not have any children. The couple shared a significant age difference and appeared together in several films. Duvall’s earlier marriages were to Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs, and Sharon Brophy.
Tributes from colleagues and the film industry followed the announcement of his death as coverage revealed. Al Pacino, his co-star in The Godfather, described it as an “honour” to work with Duvall, while director Francis Ford Coppola called his passing “a blow.” Other actors, including Adam Sandler and Jamie Lee Curtis, shared their condolences and memories of working with Duvall.
His wife’s tribute was widely shared following statements on social media, where she expressed gratitude for the support shown to Duvall over the years and requested privacy for the family. Duvall’s legacy includes a significant body of work in both film and television, with roles in Network, The Great Santini, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Judge.
His impact on American cinema was further recognised at the end of his life, as he continued to work steadily into his later years. Duvall’s dedication to his craft and his influence on generations of actors remain widely acknowledged.
