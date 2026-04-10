Assembly Election 2026: Assam and Puducherry Record Highest-Ever Voter Turnout

Assam and Puducherry witnessed record voter turnout during the single-phase assembly elections held on 9 April 2026.

According to Hindustan Times, Assam’s turnout of 85.83 percent was the highest in its electoral history, surpassing the previous record of 84.64 percent set in 2016. Puducherry also set a new record with 89.87 percent, while Kerala’s 78.27 percent was its highest in nearly four decades, just short of the 1987 peak.

The high participation was attributed in part to recent revisions of electoral rolls, which reduced the total number of eligible voters in each region. Voting was largely peaceful, with only isolated incidents reported.