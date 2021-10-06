From Negative to Stable: Moody’s Changes India’s Rating Outlook

Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday changed India's ratings outlook to stable from negative.
Accordingly, Moody's affirmed the country's foreign currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings and the local currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3.
Moody's also affirmed India's other short-term local currency rating at P-3.
"With higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than Moody's previously anticipated."
Besides, it pointed out that risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain.
Furthermore, Moody's expects that the economic environment will allow for a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the sovereign credit profile.
