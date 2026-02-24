Karnataka High Court Grants Ranveer Singh Interim Relief In Kantara Case

advertisement
On 24 February 2026, the Karnataka High Court issued an interim order restraining the police from taking coercive action against actor Ranveer Singh in connection with an FIR alleging he hurt religious sentiments by mimicking a sacred tradition from the film Kantara. The court directed Singh to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and scheduled the next hearing for 2 March 2026. The FIR was registered following a complaint about Singh’s remarks and actions during the International Film Festival of India in Goa in November 2025.
According to Live Law, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed that celebrities, including Singh, must exercise caution in public statements and actions, especially when they have significant influence. The judge stated, “You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments…You can’t be loose tongue at all.” The court clarified that whether Singh acted with intent would be examined, but until then, no coercive steps should be taken if he cooperates with the investigation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Singh’s counsel, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, admitted the actor’s statement was “completely insensitive” and described his actions as reckless. Poovayya argued that Singh had no intention to hurt anyone and had already apologised after understanding the significance of the tradition he mimicked. The court, however, emphasised that public figures must be responsible and that apologies do not erase the impact of their words.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the incident occurred during the International Film Festival of India, where Singh mimicked a character portrayed by Rishab Shetty and referred to the deity as a “female ghost.” The court noted that Singh’s apology could not undo the effect of his words, stating, “Internet never forgets…you have definitely hurt the sentiments of people.” The judge further remarked that being a star does not exempt one from responsibility.
“If you are a superstar, no worries, but you should be responsible, you cannot have a loose tongue at all. You may be Ranveer Singh or whoever. As an actor, you should be more responsible,” the court stated during the hearing.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the High Court directed the police to file objections to Singh’s petition and reiterated that no coercive steps should be taken until the next hearing, provided Singh cooperates. The complaint was filed by advocate Prashanth Methal, who alleged that Singh mocked a sacred tradition despite being asked to stop by Rishab Shetty and others present at the event.
As courtroom coverage indicated, the FIR was registered by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru on the direction of a magistrate, following a private complaint. The court agreed to examine the correctness of the magistrate’s order and noted that Singh’s apology was posted on Instagram, where he clarified his intention was to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance, not to offend religious sentiments.
Hearing details revealed that the judge reprimanded Singh, stating, “Super star is not oopar (above) law, sir.” The court acknowledged Singh’s admission of recklessness and maintained that no person, regardless of status, has the right to hurt religious sentiments. The complaint alleged Singh mimicked expressions linked to revered deities in a crude manner, which was considered disrespectful by the complainant.
“Sentiments of the state cannot be taken for a ride by anybody,” the judge remarked, underscoring the importance of respecting regional traditions and beliefs.
Further proceedings showed that the court asked the state to file objections by 2 March 2026 and reiterated that no coercive steps should be taken if Singh cooperates. The FIR was filed under sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to promoting enmity, deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings, and uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings.
The case background confirmed that Singh’s petition challenges the FIR and the magistrate’s order, maintaining that his actions were meant as appreciation and not intended to harm religious or cultural sentiments. Singh’s apology was issued publicly on 1 December 2025, expressing regret for any hurt caused.
