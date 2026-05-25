FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Exit Row, Farhan Akhtar Seeks Damages

Ranveer Singh exited the highly anticipated film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, after extensive pre-production work had already begun. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) responded by issuing a non-cooperation directive against Singh, effectively banning him from working with its members.

Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment are seeking Rs 45 crore in damages, citing significant financial losses due to the actor’s withdrawal.

The dispute has led to widespread industry attention and ongoing discussions about contractual obligations.