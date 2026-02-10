Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Heighten Security After Extortion Threat

advertisement
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have increased security measures at their Mumbai residence following an extortion threat. The couple deployed armed security personnel outside their home after Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding a large sum of money.
The Mumbai Police have been informed, and an investigation is underway to identify the sender and ensure the safety of the couple and other residents in the complex.
According to Hindustan Times, an official letter from the couple’s housing complex to the Dadar Police Station confirmed the deployment of six armed security personnel outside their residence. The letter also noted the presence of a uniformed police officer stationed with the actors, raising concerns among the society’s managing committee about the safety and comfort of other residents due to the movement of armed personnel in common areas.
The managing committee’s letter urged the police to verify whether the couple had obtained the necessary permissions for the deployment of armed guards. Further details indicated that the committee requested clarification from the authorities to address the concerns of other residents in the building.
“The couple had deployed 6 armed security personnel without the ‘permission’ of the Society Managing Committee. Another uniformed police personnel is also stationed with the two actors, the letter mentions.”
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have not made any public statements regarding the extortion threat. As details emerged, the police have maintained a presence at the location and are coordinating with the couple’s private security team to monitor the situation.
