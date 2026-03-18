Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To 59 Retiring Members In Ceremony

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On 18 March 2026, the Rajya Sabha held a formal farewell for 59 Members of Parliament retiring upon completion of their terms. The session included addresses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is among those retiring. The event marked the culmination of the current tenure for MPs from 20 states, following Rajya Sabha elections held on 16 March.
According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Upper House, expressing appreciation for the contributions of senior leaders such as H.D. Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar. Modi emphasised the importance of learning from experienced parliamentarians and acknowledged the significant impact of their long tenures on parliamentary functioning.
As highlighted by recent coverage, the farewell session also included remarks from Mallikarjun Kharge, who reflected on his decades-long association with fellow members and reiterated that public service does not end with retirement from the House. Kharge stated, “Those in politics, public life, neither get tired nor retire for the passion to serve the country.”
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, himself among the retirees, was specifically acknowledged for his role in managing House proceedings during challenging times as noted in recent analysis. Prime Minister Modi described Singh as someone who “often handled crisis” and praised his dedication to parliamentary responsibilities.
“To those who are leaving and may not return to this House, I would like to say that in politics there is no full stop,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the farewell.
During the proceedings, tributes were also paid to other retiring members, including Ramdas Athawale, with leaders highlighting the diverse experiences and backgrounds represented among the outgoing MPs. The session was marked by a spirit of bipartisan respect, with members from across the political spectrum acknowledging the service of their colleagues as coverage revealed.
The Rajya Sabha’s agenda for the day included the laying of committee reports and a formal farewell to those retiring between April and July 2026. The event underscored the tradition of recognising parliamentary service and the expectation that retiring members will continue to contribute to public life as details emerged.
“Even after such long experience, new members of Parliament should learn from them, how to come to the House with dedication, contribute as much as possible, and remain fully committed to the responsibilities given by society,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.
Proceedings concluded with a collective sentiment of gratitude and best wishes for the retiring MPs, with leaders reiterating that the end of a parliamentary term does not mark the end of public service according to further analysis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.