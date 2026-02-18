Rajya Sabha Elections for 37 Seats Scheduled on 16 March 2026

advertisement
The Election Commission of India has scheduled biennial elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on 16 March 2026. These seats are set to become vacant in April due to the retirement of current members. The notification for the elections will be issued on 26 February, with the last date for filing nominations on 5 March. Scrutiny of nominations will occur on 6 March, and the deadline for withdrawal is 9 March. Polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting will begin at 5 pm the same day.
According to Deccan Herald, the states with seats going to polls include Maharashtra (seven), Tamil Nadu (six), Bihar and West Bengal (five each), Odisha (four), Assam (three), Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana (two each), and Himachal Pradesh (one). The retiring members represent a range of parties, including the BJP, Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, NCP-SP, RJD, Shiv Sena-UBT, CPI(M), BJD, and BRS.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Haryana will see elections for two seats, with the terms of BJP MPs Ram Chander Jangra and Kiran Choudhry ending on 9 April. Himachal Pradesh will have one seat up for election, currently held by BJP MP Indu Bala Goswami. The process is expected to intensify political activity as parties select their nominees.
As highlighted by Siasat, Telangana will have two seats contested, with the terms of Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress) and KR Suresh Reddy (BRS) concluding on 9 April. Other prominent MPs retiring in this cycle include Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Saket Gokhale (TMC), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), and Tiruchi Siva (DMK).
As noted in an article by Amar Ujala, the distribution of seats reflects the regional diversity of the Rajya Sabha, with significant representation from both northern and southern states. The elections are expected to impact the balance of power in the Upper House, particularly for the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
Polling procedures will follow established practices, with voting between 9 am and 4 pm and counting commencing at 5 pm. The Election Commission will appoint observers and enforce specific ballot-marking guidelines to ensure the integrity of the process.
The election process is to be completed by 20 March, as per the Election Commission’s directive. The use of the integrated violet colour sketch pen for marking preferences on the ballot paper is mandatory for all MLAs participating in the vote.
State-wise, Maharashtra has the highest number of seats up for election, followed by Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and West Bengal. Analysis showed that the NDA is expected to increase its tally, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc may see a reduction in its representation.
“The NDA is likely to increase its tally from 15 to 25 while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc may have to settle for 10, down from 19.”
In Telangana, the Congress and BRS are expected to share the two seats, with Abhishek Singhvi likely to be renominated by the Congress. Coverage revealed that the outcome in several states will depend on recent assembly poll performances and alliance dynamics.
In Bihar, five seats are up for election, with the BJP, RJD, JD(U), and RLM among the key parties involved. Reporting indicated that the opposition may face challenges in securing enough votes for all their candidates.
Himachal Pradesh is expected to see the Congress gain the lone seat from the BJP. Details emerged that the formula for Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana requires 31 votes for a candidate to be elected, influencing party strategies.
“The notification for the elections will be issued on February 26, while the last date for filing nominations is March 5. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6, and candidates can withdraw their names until March 9.”
In summary, the 16 March Rajya Sabha elections will play a significant role in shaping the composition of the Upper House, with outcomes influenced by recent state assembly results, party alliances, and the retirement of several prominent MPs. Further updates are expected as the nomination and campaign process unfolds.
