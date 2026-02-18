Rajya Sabha Elections for 37 Seats Scheduled on 16 March 2026

The Election Commission of India has scheduled biennial elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on 16 March 2026. These seats are set to become vacant in April due to the retirement of current members. The notification for the elections will be issued on 26 February, with the last date for filing nominations on 5 March. Scrutiny of nominations will occur on 6 March, and the deadline for withdrawal is 9 March. Polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting will begin at 5 pm the same day.