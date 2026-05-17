Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express, All Passengers Rescued

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A fire broke out in the B-1 AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 5:15 am on 17 May 2026. The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division.
All 68 passengers in the affected coach were safely evacuated within 15 minutes. No casualties or injuries among passengers were reported. The fire disrupted train services on the Mumbai-Delhi route.
According to Hindustan Times, the fire was detected shortly after the train departed Ratlam Junction. Emergency protocols were activated, and the overhead electric supply was immediately switched off. The affected B-1 coach and an adjacent luggage-cum-guard van were detached from the train. Arrangements were made to accommodate passengers in other coaches for their onward journey to Kota.
As reported by The News Minute, swift action by the Railway Protection Force and train staff ensured all passengers were deboarded quickly. The train was brought to an immediate halt after the guard noticed smoke, and firefighting operations commenced promptly. Senior railway officials, including the Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager, supervised the response at the site.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the incident did not result in any injuries to passengers or railway staff. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and preliminary reports suggest a possible electrical short circuit, though officials have ordered a comprehensive inquiry to determine the exact origin.
As The Indian Express stated in an article, refreshments were provided to the evacuated passengers, and an additional coach was scheduled to be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity. The incident led to the detention of other trains, including train number 12955 at Mahidpur Road, until the affected section was cleared and declared safe for operations.
"All the passengers were deboarded from the affected coach in 15 minutes. The fire also damaged the second luggage-cum-guard van attached behind the B-1 coach," said a senior railway official.
Further details confirmed that three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration teams responded to the scene. The remaining portion of the train was expected to depart within 30 to 45 minutes after the incident, and affected passengers were provided with food and support during the delay.
Emergency helpline numbers were issued for passengers seeking information about train movements as coverage revealed. The Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam and accident relief teams arrived at the site to oversee rescue and restoration work, ensuring the safety and comfort of all passengers.
Five railway staffers were injured when a van carrying repair equipment to the fire site overturned en route to Alot as reporting indicated. The van overturned after a cow strayed onto the road, and the injured staff were transported to a hospital and later referred to Kota in Rajasthan. One staff member was reported to be in critical condition.
"The primary cause of the fire is not yet known, but an immediate investigation has been ordered to determine the cause," a railway spokesperson stated.
Train services on the Mumbai-Delhi route were disrupted, with five to six trains affected and some halted at various stations as analysis showed. Restoration efforts were underway, and officials assured that normal operations would resume as soon as possible.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.