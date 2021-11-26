Rajasthan: New Guidelines Issued Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Rajasthan government on Friday, 26 November, issued new guidelines amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.



According to the fresh guidelines, students will not be forced to attend offline classes in schools and colleges, and educational institutes will have to conduct both online and offline classes.



The institutes had discontinued online classes after the state government had earlier allowed schools and colleges to function at 100 percent capacity.

Eventually, students were made to attend offline classes due to which COVID numbers continued soaring, as the students became super spreaders.