During his remarks, Gandhi questioned the lack of private investment in India and alleged that only a few large business groups, specifically those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, are expanding, while smaller enterprises are struggling. He asked, “Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India, called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr. Adani?” Reporting indicated that Gandhi attributed these trends to a weakening of the economic architecture established by previous Congress governments.