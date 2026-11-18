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Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, stated at Columbia University in New York on 17 November 2026 that India is facing an economic disaster. He cited massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base, and persistent issues in the education system as key factors. Gandhi argued that the country’s current economic model has not delivered results for nearly a decade and warned of serious consequences if the present trajectory continues.
According to The Hindu, Gandhi criticised government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’, claiming these programmes have failed to revive the manufacturing sector. He emphasised that small and medium businesses, along with agriculture, are fundamental to India’s economy and job creation, but asserted that these sectors have been severely weakened.
Gandhi told the audience that India’s economic backbone has been broken, and that the country cannot rely solely on the services sector to provide employment for its population. He stated, “You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we've just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing.” Coverage revealed that Gandhi called for a renewed focus on rebuilding the manufacturing sector as essential for sustainable economic growth.
During his remarks, Gandhi questioned the lack of private investment in India and alleged that only a few large business groups, specifically those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, are expanding, while smaller enterprises are struggling. He asked, “Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India, called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr. Adani?” Reporting indicated that Gandhi attributed these trends to a weakening of the economic architecture established by previous Congress governments.
Gandhi further argued that India’s manufacturing sector is crucial for providing widespread employment and economic stability. He asserted, “We cannot survive successfully without manufacturing; it just cannot be done.” Analysis showed that Gandhi’s comments were directed at highlighting the risks of neglecting manufacturing and over-relying on the services sector.
"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said at the event.
Gandhi’s statements at Columbia University were made before an audience of students and faculty, where he reiterated the need for policy changes to address unemployment and revive the manufacturing base. He maintained that the current economic path could lead to further instability if not corrected. Details emerged that Gandhi’s remarks were part of a broader critique of the government’s economic policies and their impact on job creation and private sector growth.
Gandhi’s warning comes at a time when economic indicators and employment figures are under scrutiny. Further information from the event highlighted his call for rebuilding the economic framework to ensure inclusive growth and stability for India’s future.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.