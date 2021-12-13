Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Participate in Padayatra in Amethi on 18 December

As part of Congress' ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a 'padayatra' in Amethi on Saturday, 18 December, the party said on Monday.
Congress MLC Deepak Singh said the padayatra would start from Jagdishpur and culminate at Jamo in Gauriganj.
The Gandhi siblings are likely to join the yatra from the start, he added.
Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, said, "The party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', on 14 November to expose the gross mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government, and make people aware of the government's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back-breaking inflation."
The Congress said that the people supporting the campaign have also been registering themselves for the ongoing party membership drive, launched on 1 November 2021, through missed calls and other processes. The party has also tried to ensure a discussion on the issue in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
"After the callous and undemocratic denial of permission for holding a rally in Delhi, the party on Sunday organised a mega 'Mehngai Hatao Rally' in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where Rahul Gandhi compared prices of essential commodities like gas cylinder, pulses, ghee, flour, and sugar from 2014 and showed how they now have mostly doubled and tripled," Deepak Singh said.
He asked the crowd, "Achhe din aa gaye?" and added that the country was being run by "Hum do, humare do".
Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said that everything was being given away to a few chosen businessmen.
He said that he would also be attending a public rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on 16 December for the 50th anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating the Bangladesh Liberation War and the country's victory over Pakistan.