'Wanted to Meet PM Modi But...': Unnao Rape Survivor Meets Rahul Gandhi

Hindustan Times noted that the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s sentence and ordered his release on bail pending his appeal. The survivor, who was a minor at the time of the 2017 crime, stated she would move the Supreme Court against the order. The court directed Sengar not to approach within five kilometres of the survivor’s residence and warned that any violation would result in cancellation of bail.

Sengar remains in jail for a separate conviction related to the custodial death of the survivor’s father. The survivor and her mother had staged a protest near Mandi House before being removed by police. The survivor’s family has expressed ongoing concerns for their safety.