Rahul Gandhi Meets Farmers, Sparks Debate On Trade Deal

In the context of the ongoing debate, The Indian Express stated in an article that the government repeatedly clarified both inside and outside Parliament that the allegations regarding the trade deal were not based on facts. The article noted that the agriculture sector had been “zealously safeguarded” in the negotiations, with major products such as pulses, grains, dairy, and animal products fully protected. The piece also highlighted the government’s position that the deal was concluded on mutually satisfactory terms despite global pressures.