'PM Should've Sacked You': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE OSM

As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Gandhi reiterated his demand for an independent judicial inquiry and an SIT, claiming that the CBSE results were marred by “massive irregularities” and that the contract was awarded to a company with a controversial history. He questioned the government’s decision-making process and called for transparency regarding the relationship between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government. Gandhi stated, “We demand the immediate constitution of an independent judicial inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind this entire scam and expose the real culprits.”