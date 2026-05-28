'PM Should've Sacked You': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE OSM

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Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has publicly held Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible for the issues faced by Class 12 students following the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Gandhi has demanded a judicial inquiry and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities in the evaluation process, while Pradhan has acknowledged discrepancies and assured corrective action.
According to The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi questioned the awarding of the CBSE OSM contract to COEMPT, a company previously known as Globarena, which had been involved in earlier controversies. Gandhi alleged that either a background check was ignored or not conducted, and stated that both scenarios implicated Pradhan. He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have removed Pradhan from his post for the alleged mishandling of the evaluation process.
As reported by The Hindu, Dharmendra Pradhan accepted responsibility for the discrepancies in the OSM evaluation and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found intentionally responsible for the irregularities. Pradhan stated that the CBSE was working to address all concerns raised by students and that experts from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras had been involved to assist in resolving technical issues. He emphasised that no student grievance would be left unresolved.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Gandhi reiterated his demand for an independent judicial inquiry and an SIT, claiming that the CBSE results were marred by “massive irregularities” and that the contract was awarded to a company with a controversial history. He questioned the government’s decision-making process and called for transparency regarding the relationship between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government. Gandhi stated, “We demand the immediate constitution of an independent judicial inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind this entire scam and expose the real culprits.”
“Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X, as cited in multiple sources.
In the middle of the controversy, further statements from Gandhi included specific questions about the procurement process and the lack of background checks. He described the situation as a “calculated conspiracy” and criticised the government for not prioritising student welfare. Gandhi also addressed students directly, assuring them that efforts would continue to ensure justice and accountability.
Technical issues with the OSM system, including discrepancies in marks and mismatches in scanned answer sheets, were acknowledged by the CBSE, and officials confirmed that the revaluation process was underway for approximately 17 lakh students. The CBSE stated that its digital infrastructure had undergone security audits and was supported by multiple quality checks.
Calls for Pradhan’s resignation intensified as coverage revealed that the Congress party and its student wing were also protesting over related issues in the NEET examination, demanding systemic reforms and accountability from the Education Ministry.
“We take responsibility for any issues students face and apologize for them. I assure you that anyone found intentionally responsible for these discrepancies, regardless of their position within or outside CBSE, will not be spared,” Dharmendra Pradhan stated, as documented in official responses.
While the government has promised to address all grievances and ensure accountability, reporting indicated that student and parent concerns remain high, with ongoing demands for transparency and independent investigation into the CBSE OSM process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.