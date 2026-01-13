'Attack on Tamil Culture': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Block on Vijay's Jana Nayagan

advertisement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has publicly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for its role in the ongoing delay of actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.
The film, originally scheduled for release on 9 January 2026, remains uncertified due to a series of legal and regulatory interventions. The dispute centres on the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) decision to withhold clearance, prompting the producers to seek judicial relief.
According to The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi described the Ministry’s actions as “an attack on Tamil culture” and asserted that PM Modi would not succeed in suppressing Tamil voices. Gandhi’s remarks followed the production house’s move to the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed the film’s censor certification.
“The I&B Ministry’s attempt to block ‘Jana Nayagan’ is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people,” Rahul Gandhi stated on X.
As reported by Financial Express, the legal dispute escalated after a last-minute complaint about a scene allegedly offensive to religious sentiments led the CBFC to pause certification. The producers, KVN Productions, initially secured a favourable order from a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court, which directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, this order was stayed by a division bench, resulting in further delays.
As highlighted by Live Law, the division bench observed that the single bench’s order was issued without giving the CBFC sufficient opportunity to respond. The producers have since filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the interim stay and seeking urgent relief to avoid missing the lucrative Pongal release window.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, actor Jason Shah, who features in Jana Nayagan, commented on the controversy, stating, “Religion and politics always have something to do with movies. Whoever is voted in as the ruling party, they have been given the country in their hands to decide what happens.” Shah also addressed the scrutiny faced by actors in such high-profile projects.
Legal proceedings have been closely followed as coverage revealed, with the Supreme Court now set to hear the matter after the Madras High Court’s division bench adjourned the case to 21 January. The film’s release remains on hold until a final judicial decision is reached.
KVN Productions’ legal strategy has intensified following recent developments, with a team of senior Supreme Court lawyers now representing the case. The producers argue that the delay is causing significant financial losses and that the contested scene does not violate constitutional guidelines.
Further details on the certification process emerged as reporting indicated, with the CBFC referring the film to a Revising Committee after a complaint from an Examining Committee member. The single bench of the High Court had previously found this referral unsustainable, but the division bench’s stay has left the film’s fate uncertain.
Industry observers have noted the broader implications at the end of recent analysis, highlighting that the controversy has become a defining moment in Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics. The case has also sparked debate about the politicisation of statutory institutions and the boundaries of creative expression in Indian cinema.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.