'Attack on Tamil Culture': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Block on Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has publicly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for its role in the ongoing delay of actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

The film, originally scheduled for release on 9 January 2026, remains uncertified due to a series of legal and regulatory interventions. The dispute centres on the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) decision to withhold clearance, prompting the producers to seek judicial relief.