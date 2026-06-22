Huge Explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG Factory Leaves 54 Injured, 18 Missing

advertisement
An explosion occurred on 21 June 2026 at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, which houses the country’s main liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing and export facilities. The incident resulted in at least 54 injuries and left 18 people missing. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and authorities stated there was no hazardous leak threatening public safety. Investigations into the cause and extent of the damage are ongoing.
According to Financial Express, the explosion was triggered by a technical malfunction during the start-up of operations at the Barzan facility, a key component of Qatar’s domestic gas supply network. QatarEnergy confirmed that the incident led to an internal explosion and fire, which was subsequently contained by emergency teams. Officials emphasised that there was no evidence of leaks posing a danger to the public.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the Interior Ministry described the event as a “technical accident” and reiterated that search operations were underway to locate the 18 missing individuals. The Barzan plant, which primarily supplies gas to the domestic market, was the site of the explosion, and authorities have not yet confirmed whether there was structural damage to the facility.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the explosion occurred as workers attempted to restore operations that had been suspended during recent regional conflict. The blast caused a major fire and prompted a large-scale emergency response, with thick smoke visible in the area. Initial reports underestimated the number of injuries, but subsequent updates confirmed at least 54 people were hurt.
Emergency teams responded quickly following reports of the explosion, and the blaze was brought under control. Authorities are continuing to search for those unaccounted for and are assessing the situation to determine the full impact on operations.
“QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start‑up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026,” the company stated.
Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the blast occurred, with a loud boom heard across Doha and reports of the explosion felt in neighbouring regions. Officials confirmed that no hazardous material leaks were detected and that safety measures were implemented immediately.
Further details emerged as coverage revealed that the incident happened during efforts to restart the Barzan plant, which had previously been shut down due to conflict-related disruptions. The plant is integral to Qatar’s domestic gas supply, and any prolonged outage could affect local consumption.
Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the technical cause of the malfunction and to assess the extent of the damage. QatarEnergy and the Interior Ministry have stated that they will provide further updates as the situation develops and as recovery operations continue.
“Civil Defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety,” the Interior Ministry initially stated, later amending the casualty status to note several injured while maintaining there was no public-safety leak.
The incident has raised concerns about the potential impact on Qatar’s gas production and export capacity. While the Barzan facility mainly serves the domestic market, Ras Laffan is a critical hub for global LNG supply, accounting for a significant share of worldwide exports. The full implications will depend on the outcome of ongoing inspections and the speed of restoration efforts.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.