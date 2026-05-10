Vladimir Putin Signals Russia’s War in Ukraine Is ‘Heading to an End’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the conflict in Ukraine is approaching its conclusion. His remarks followed a scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow and coincided with the first day of a US-brokered ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite the ceasefire, both sides reported minor violations, but no major strikes were recorded. Putin reiterated his willingness to negotiate, specifying conditions for any direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.