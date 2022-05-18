Punjab Farmers End Protest on Chandigarh Borders After Consensus on Demands

The farmers on Wednesday threatened to break the barricades set up on borders to march to the chief minister's residence in Chandigarh if their demands were not met.

After the meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media that the chief minister has accepted their demand to divide the state into two zones for sowing of paddy instead of four.

"Now half of the state would be able to sow paddy from 14 June, while the rest from 17 June. We have been asked to divide the districts into two zones. Earlier, the government had ordered that the sowing would start from 18 June in a staggered manner in the four zones," he said.

The government assured the farmers that they would get MSP on moong (lentils) and a notification in this regard has already been issued.

At the meeting, the chief minister asked the farmers to immediately go for paddy nursery so that paddy transplantation could be ensured within the stipulated time schedule.