Punjab Cabinet Expansion: 15 Ministers Likely To Take Oath on Sunday

A day after holding a discussion with All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi finalised a list of ministers who are likely to take oath at 4:30 pm on Sunday, 26 September.

According to media reports, Channi had a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday, 25 September, in Chandigarh, where he submitted the names of 15 ministers who are likely to be inducted into the new cabinet.

After the meeting, the CM tweeted on Saturday afternoon that Cabinet meetings will be held every Tuesday, where he will be meeting ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers.