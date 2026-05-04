Puducherry Election Results: AINRC-Led NDA Leads, Eyes 2nd Consecutive Term

Counting of votes for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections began at 8 am on 4 May. The Union Territory, which has 30 elected assembly seats, witnessed a record voter turnout of over 89 percent.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, representing the All India NR Congress (AINRC), is contesting from the Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies. In Thattanchavady, Rangasamy has widened his lead over Congress candidate V Vaithilingam by 3,591 votes.

The outcome will determine if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising AINRC, BJP, and AIADMK, is seeking to repeat its 2021 performance, while the Congress-led opposition is aiming to regain ground.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects, stating, “The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government.”

“The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government,” said Chief Minister N Rangasamy.