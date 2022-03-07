President Zelenskyy Invites Tesla Founder Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to his country.
A video of the meeting was posted on Zelenskyy's Instagram.
Musk on Saturday said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.
Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint.
"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint," Musk wrote.
"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he added.
Meanwhile, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Meta and several other tech platforms have already banned RT and Sputnik in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
