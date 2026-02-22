Prayagraj Court Orders FIR Against Seer Avimukteshwaranand In POCSO Case

advertisement
A special court in Prayagraj has directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on allegations of sexual assault involving minor disciples during the Magh Mela in January 2026. The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Act, Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, following an application submitted by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others. The court instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jhunsi police station to file the FIR and conduct an investigation in accordance with the law, ensuring the protection of the victims’ identity and dignity.
According to The Indian Express, the application alleged that the incidents occurred under the guise of religious service and discipleship during the Magh Mela, with the victims being minors aged approximately 14 and 17 years. The court’s order named Avimukteshwaranand of Paramhansi Ganga Ashram, Narsinhapur, Madhya Pradesh, Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand, and two or three unidentified persons as accused parties.
The plea was supported by affidavits from the applicant and the alleged victims, who stated that previous complaints to the Prayagraj Police Commissioner and the local SHO had not resulted in the registration of a case. The court reviewed a detailed inquiry report submitted by the Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, which included statements from the victims and independent witnesses, as well as audio-video recordings and digital evidence. Coverage revealed that the inquiry report documented the alleged incidents, including penetrative sexual assault, and referenced the need for further forensic examination.
The court observed that the material placed on record, including the inquiry report and witness statements, warranted the registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation. The order specified that the investigation should be conducted fairly, independently, and expeditiously, in compliance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case, leaving all issues open for determination during the investigation. Reporting indicated that the court’s directive included instructions for the collection and verification of electronic, digital, and forensic evidence.
“It is clarified that this Court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case, and all issues are left open to be decided during investigation and the investigating agency shall act independently and strictly according to law,” the court stated in its order.
The application further disclosed that, in addition to the named accused, two to three unidentified persons were also alleged to be involved, and their identities and roles would require investigation. The court’s order emphasised the importance of protecting the victims’ identity and dignity throughout the process. The investigation is to proceed in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, with the court instructing the police to act independently and without bias as details emerged.
