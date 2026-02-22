Prayagraj Court Orders FIR Against Seer Avimukteshwaranand In POCSO Case

The court observed that the material placed on record, including the inquiry report and witness statements, warranted the registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation. The order specified that the investigation should be conducted fairly, independently, and expeditiously, in compliance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case, leaving all issues open for determination during the investigation. Reporting indicated that the court’s directive included instructions for the collection and verification of electronic, digital, and forensic evidence.