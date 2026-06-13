WB Police Conducts Surprise Raid at TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Home at 2 AM

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In the early hours of 13 June 2026, police and central forces conducted a search operation at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata. The operation began around 2 am and lasted for several hours. The search was reportedly initiated to locate Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, who is wanted in connection with a financial fraud case. No seizures were made, and Roy was not found at the premises. Heavy security was deployed during the operation, and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the residence while the search was underway.
According to Hindustan Times, the police team, led by officers from Paschim Medinipur’s Salboni Police Station, waited outside the residence for several hours before entering. The officers reportedly broke a lock to gain access after receiving no response from inside. The search was conducted throughout the house, but no items were seized, and the assistant was not located.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the police used a gas cutter to open the locked gates, with assistance from the state Disaster Management Department. The entire operation was recorded on video. The search lasted over two hours, and officials confirmed that nothing was found during the process. The police action was based on tracking Roy’s phone location to Banerjee’s residence.
Details provided indicate that the raid occurred amid ongoing legal scrutiny of Abhishek Banerjee, who has faced multiple investigations in recent days. The operation followed a series of summonses and questioning by various agencies, including the state CID and the Enforcement Directorate.
The search operation prompted immediate political reactions. Footage circulated showing Abhishek Banerjee responding to reporters’ questions about his assistant’s whereabouts, stating, “My entire house has been searched, seek answer from officials investigating.”
“They broke the lock and searched the entire house,” Abhishek Banerjee told reporters after the search concluded.
Coverage revealed that the raid took place against the backdrop of significant internal dissent within the Trinamool Congress. A growing faction of rebel MLAs and MPs has expressed dissatisfaction with Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership, and the party is facing the possibility of a split, with some members seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group.
Political leaders within the TMC and opposition parties have commented on the incident. Statements issued by senior TMC figures, including Kalyan Banerjee, have highlighted ongoing tensions and the broader political context in West Bengal, where law enforcement actions and party infighting have intensified following recent electoral developments.
“No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture,” TMC leader Sagarika Ghose stated regarding the search.
Further developments are expected as Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to appear before investigative agencies in the coming days as details emerge.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.