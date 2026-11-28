As reported by The Hindu, heavy police deployment was observed, with iron barricades placed at the main entrance. Videos from the morning showed police waking sleeping protesters and asking them to vacate the stage before dismantling it. A pick-up van was used to remove furniture, and some students who tried to block the van were dragged away by unidentified persons. The administration stated that the structure was unauthorised and posed safety risks, citing concerns over fire hazards, unauthorised electricity connections, and the entry of outsiders.