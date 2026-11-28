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On 28 November 2026, a significant police operation took place at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. Police entered the campus early in the morning and dismantled a makeshift stage that had been erected by students protesting alleged attacks during a campus event in September. The incident led to renewed tensions between students and the administration, with reports of scuffles and allegations of manhandling.
According to The Indian Express, the police action began around 6 am while many students were asleep. Protesters claimed that police, accompanied by unidentified individuals with covered faces, entered the campus, dismantled the protest stage, and removed bedding and materials. Students alleged that those attempting to intervene were physically removed and that some were prevented from re-entering the campus after being outside.
As reported by The Hindu, heavy police deployment was observed, with iron barricades placed at the main entrance. Videos from the morning showed police waking sleeping protesters and asking them to vacate the stage before dismantling it. A pick-up van was used to remove furniture, and some students who tried to block the van were dragged away by unidentified persons. The administration stated that the structure was unauthorised and posed safety risks, citing concerns over fire hazards, unauthorised electricity connections, and the entry of outsiders.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the SRFTI administration had issued multiple verbal and written notices to students, instructing them to remove the temporary structure. The administration maintained that the removal was carried out with court intervention and police support after repeated warnings went unheeded. The Vice-Chancellor, Santosh Ajmera, confirmed that show-cause notices had been issued to at least 15 students for illegal activities inside the campus. He stated, “Today, illegal structure was removed with court intervention and support of the Kolkata Police.”
“We are protesting and were not informed that the police would come. Suddenly, early in the morning while we were sleeping, they entered and started dismantling the stage. They also manhandled us,” a student said, as quoted in multiple reports.
Further details indicated that the protest had been ongoing for over 60 days, following clashes on 27 September between students and members of a right-wing organisation. The administration suspended classes and advised students to return home, citing disruptions to academic activities and campus safety. Students outside the campus gates reported being denied entry, and hostel and mess facilities were reportedly shut.
The administration’s official statement, as coverage revealed, emphasised that the structure had become a focal point for disruptive activities, including loud music, gherao of officials, and unauthorised occupation of facilities. The administration also cited an incident on 24 November, when a security officer was allegedly assaulted by students, resulting in hospitalisation. The administration approached the executive magistrate’s court, which issued prohibitory orders to prevent further disturbances and property damage.
“The action became imperative following nearly 60 days of continued disruption of the institute’s normal functioning, despite repeated administrative directions, notices and reminders,” the SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar stated.
In response to the removal, students continued their demonstration outside the main gate, questioning the actions of security personnel and the administration. Reporting indicated that the administration had offered to address genuine student concerns through dialogue, proposing the possibility of a temporary shelter subject to formal approval and discussions with student representatives.
The administration also addressed allegations of privacy invasion and harassment, stating that all complaints would be examined through due process. As details emerged, the administration reiterated its commitment to campus safety and the restoration of normal academic activities, while students maintained their demands for accountability and transparency regarding the police action and administrative decisions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.