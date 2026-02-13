PMO Relocates To Seva Teerth, Marking Governance Shift

advertisement
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has officially moved from the historic South Block to the newly constructed Seva Teerth complex in New Delhi. The inauguration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place on 13 February 2026, coinciding with the 95th anniversary of New Delhi’s designation as India’s capital. The new complex also includes Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, which will house several key ministries and secretariats.
According to The Indian Express, Seva Teerth now accommodates the PMO, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat, all previously dispersed across different locations. The complex is part of the Central Vista redevelopment and is situated on Dara Shikoh Road. The inauguration ceremony included the unveiling of the Seva Teerth name and a public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the move marks a significant milestone in India’s administrative history, as the South Block and North Block had served as the seat of power since 1931. The new Kartavya Bhavan buildings will accommodate ministries such as Finance, Defence, Health, Agriculture, and others, consolidating government functions for improved efficiency.
Coverage revealed that the new buildings are designed to address operational inefficiencies caused by the previous dispersion of offices. The modern facilities feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones, and centralised reception areas, aiming to enhance collaboration, citizen engagement, and employee well-being.
In the middle of the article, reporting indicated that Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan complexes are built to 4-Star GRIHA standards, incorporating renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management systems. The complexes also include advanced safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control and surveillance networks, to ensure a secure environment for officials and visitors.
"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the prime minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem," the PMO stated, as cited in multiple official statements.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, the inauguration ceremony began with the formal unveiling of the Seva Teerth name at 1:30 pm, followed by the opening of the new buildings and a public address at 6 pm. The event’s timing was chosen to align with the historical significance of New Delhi’s establishment as the national capital in 1931.
Analysis showed that the relocation of the PMO and other ministries from South and North Blocks will facilitate the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, which is planned to be the world’s largest museum and will occupy the vacated heritage buildings.
At the end of the article, further details emerged that the new administrative complexes are expected to reduce maintenance costs, improve coordination among ministries, and provide a future-ready working environment, addressing longstanding challenges of the previous infrastructure.
"These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency," an official statement noted regarding the new complexes’ sustainability features.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.