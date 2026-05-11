'Join Me...': PM Modi's 'Witty' Remark To CM Revanth Reddy At Hyderabad Event

During his address, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Reddy’s remarks and assured the Centre’s support for Telangana’s development. Coverage revealed that Modi responded with a witty remark, stating, “I would tell Revanth ji that I am ready to give you as much as the Centre gave Gujarat during the 10-year rule when Manmohan Singh was PM. But as per my understanding, I must also tell you this: the moment I do that, what you are receiving now may become half. You will not be able to reach where you want to reach. That is why it is better you join me.”