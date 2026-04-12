PM Modi Urges All Parties to Clear Amendments to Women’s Reservation Bill

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, urging that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections be conducted with the 33 percent quota for women in place.
The government has scheduled a special Parliament session from 16 April 2026 to deliberate on amendments required for the law’s rollout.
According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to floor leaders of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, stating that the time has come to implement the Women’s Reservation Act in its true spirit.
He called on all members to unite in passing the necessary amendments, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, during the upcoming special session.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Modi emphasised that the implementation of the women’s quota is a historic opportunity to increase women’s representation in politics. He highlighted that the government had consulted experts and political parties, concluding that the 33 percent reservation should be effective at the earliest, particularly for the 2029 elections.
He stated, “It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place. This will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust.”
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge responded by expressing concerns over the timing and process of the proposed amendments in his letter to Narendra Modi.
Kharge criticised the government for allegedly fast-tracking the law’s implementation during ongoing state elections, suggesting it was aimed at gaining political mileage rather than genuine empowerment.
He called for an all-party meeting after the current round of state elections to discuss delimitation and other details linked to the law.
Further statements from Kharge reiterated the demand for transparency regarding the delimitation process, which is necessary for the law’s activation. He argued that without clear details, meaningful discussion would be impossible and urged the government to convene an all-party meeting after 29 April.
Kharge stated, “The calling of a special sitting during the ongoing state elections only reinforces our belief that your government is hurrying the implementation of the bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women.”
“If the special sitting is meant to ‘strengthen our democracy’ and ‘moving forward together, taking everyone along’ as you write in the letter, then I would suggest that the government convene an all-party meeting any time after April 29th to discuss the delimitation issue,” Kharge wrote.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the 33 percent reservation as a tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s vision for women’s empowerment and education.
Fadnavis stated that the decision aligns with Phule’s ideals and marks a significant step towards gender equality in political representation.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje urged all political parties to support the Women’s Reservation Bill, noting that women have long demanded greater representation in legislative bodies as coverage revealed.
She emphasised the importance of sending capable women leaders to Parliament and highlighted the government’s focus on women’s social, educational, and economic empowerment.
Recent events commemorating Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi interact briefly, drawing attention to the ongoing debate on women’s reservation as details emerged.
Modi paid tribute to Phule’s legacy, describing him as a visionary social reformer dedicated to equality and justice.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.