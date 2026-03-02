'West Asia Crisis a Matter of Grave Concern; Advocate Talks, Diplomacy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising India’s commitment to peace and the safety of civilians. The government has initiated high-level discussions and diplomatic outreach to address the situation, with particular focus on the welfare of Indian nationals residing in the affected region. The crisis has resulted in disruptions to travel and heightened anxiety among expatriate communities.

“The current situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for us. India wants all conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We shall continue working with the nations in the region to secure the safety of all Indians," PM Modi said during a joint address with with Canadian PM Mark Carney, who is currently on official state visit.