PM Modi Urges Citizens to Work From Home, Cut Foreign Travel to Conserve Fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian citizens to adopt strict economic discipline in response to the ongoing global crisis and rising fuel prices. Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on 10 May, he urged the nation to reduce fuel consumption, prioritise work from home, avoid foreign travel and weddings abroad, and freeze gold purchases for a year.

These measures, he stated, are necessary to safeguard India’s economic interests amid international instability and supply chain disruptions.