PM Modi Leads Somnath Yatra To Mark 1,000 Years Since First Attack on Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Somnath in Gujarat from 10 to 12 January 2026, participating in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and leading the Shaurya Yatra. The events commemorated 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The celebrations included a ceremonial procession with 108 horses, a drone show, and public functions attended by large crowds of devotees and local residents.
According to The Indian Express, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv began with Prime Minister Modi offering prayers at the temple and participating in a 72-hour chanting of 'Om'. The event marked a significant milestone, drawing people from across the country to witness the celebrations and pay homage to the temple’s enduring legacy.
As reported by The Hindu, the Shaurya Yatra featured a procession of 108 horses, symbolising the valour and sacrifice of those who defended the temple over centuries. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, led the yatra, which was attended by thousands of devotees and local residents lining the route.
On the evening of 10 January, a drone show illuminated the sky above the temple complex, forming images of Lord Shiva, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ahilyabai, and Prime Minister Modi as coverage revealed. The show also depicted historical events, including attacks on the temple, and was followed by a fireworks display that captivated the assembled crowd.
Prime Minister Modi described Somnath as a “symbol of our civilisational courage” during his visit as analysis showed. He chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust, reviewing infrastructure upgrades and discussing ways to enhance the pilgrimage experience for visitors. The Prime Minister’s remarks emphasised the temple’s resilience and its role as a unifying force for the nation.
“Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome,” Prime Minister Modi stated.
On 11 January, the Prime Minister participated in the Omkar Mantra chanting and attended a public function marking the Swabhiman Parv as reporting indicated. The temple complex was decorated with thematic lights, flowers, and banners, and the celebrations included cultural performances and religious rituals.
Large crowds gathered for the events, with many visitors travelling from distant locations to witness the festivities as details emerged. Security arrangements were extensive, with police personnel managing the flow of people and ensuring the safety of attendees throughout the celebrations.
The Swabhiman Parv also included tributes to historical figures associated with the temple’s restoration and defence, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Veer Hamirji Gohil as further coverage revealed. The event highlighted the temple’s significance as one of the twelve jyotirlingas and its enduring place in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.
“We came today to see Somnath temple, to see our prime minister. This occasion that celebrates the temple and its traditions and resilience is an amazing feeling. The fireworks, the decoration in the streets leading to the temple, the wonderful drone show only added to the power of divinity that has brought so many people to the shrine in just one day,” said a visitor quoted in the coverage.
Prime Minister Modi’s itinerary also included inaugurating the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro and meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad as event summaries confirmed. The visit underscored the government’s focus on both cultural heritage and infrastructure development during the multi-day programme.
