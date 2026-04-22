'India Will Never Bow to Terror': PM Modi On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

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On 22 April, India marked the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including tourists and a local pony operator, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran meadows.
Security was heightened across Kashmir, and memorial events were held to honour those who lost their lives.
According to Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the victims “will never be forgotten” and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.
He emphasised that India stands united in grief and resolve, declaring, “India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah described the attack as a major setback for Jammu and Kashmir.
He paid tribute to the victims and highlighted the bravery of a local man who confronted the attackers. The incident, he noted, had a profound impact on the state’s sense of security and unity.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the attack was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent years.
Investigations traced the involvement to Pakistan-linked terror networks, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, a calibrated military response targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle infrastructure used for planning attacks against India.
“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Most of the victims were tourists from various parts of India. The government reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and stressed that such acts would not deter the nation’s resolve.
Official statements confirmed that Operation Sindoor resulted in the destruction of nine major terror launchpads and the elimination of over 100 terrorists. The operation was followed by a brief escalation, including drone attacks and shelling, before a ceasefire was agreed upon on 10 May 2025.
Security measures were intensified across Kashmir as authorities responded to the anniversary. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed at key locations, and new safety protocols were introduced for tourism service providers.
“Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and has been provided a unique QR code that contains personal information and other details about that person,” an official explained regarding the new security measures.
Tourism in Pahalgam has gradually recovered, with visitors returning to the region. Statements from local officials indicated that reopening major tourist destinations was prioritised to restore confidence and counter perceptions of insecurity. Efforts included security audits and collaboration with the tourism industry to ensure a safe environment for visitors.
In addition to military and security responses, a memorial was established in Pahalgam to honour the victims.
Coverage revealed that the Indian Army and government officials reiterated their commitment to justice and warned that any future acts of terror would be met with decisive action.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.