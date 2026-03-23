PM Modi Outlines India’s Response To West Asia Crisis In Lok Sabha

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on 23 March 2026, focusing on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its repercussions for India. He described the situation as “worrisome,” citing its adverse impact on the global economy, supply chains, and the livelihoods of Indian citizens, particularly those residing or working in the Gulf region. Modi emphasised the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of Indians abroad and to maintain stability in domestic energy and food supplies.
As reported by The Hindu, Modi stated that the crisis in West Asia has persisted for over three weeks, significantly affecting the global economy and people’s lives. He highlighted the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for India’s energy imports and noted that disruptions in this region pose a challenge to the country’s fuel and gas supplies.
According to The Indian Express, Modi underscored that India imports 60% of its LPG requirements and that the government is prioritising domestic production to mitigate risks from uncertain international supply. He also pointed out the government’s diplomatic efforts, including direct communication with leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations, to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and the smooth movement of commercial ships.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Modi reported that approximately 3.75 lakh Indians have returned home since the conflict began, including 1,000 evacuated from Iran, with 700 of them being medical students. He acknowledged casualties among Indian citizens and assured that assistance and treatment are being provided to affected families. Indian missions in the Gulf are operating 24x7 control rooms and emergency helplines to support workers and tourists.
In his address, Modi stressed the need for Parliament to present a united front on the crisis, stating, “The situation arising out of this war is going to be felt for a long time. We need to be prepared and remain united.” He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to the conflict, and India continues to advocate for de-escalation and peace in the region. Coverage revealed that Modi drew parallels with the Covid-19 period, urging readiness and resilience in the face of prolonged global uncertainty.
“Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions to international waterways, including trade through the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. India is making continuous diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian vessels even amid the ongoing conflict,” Modi said.
In the middle of his speech, Modi addressed concerns about agriculture and food security, assuring farmers that the government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers and food grain stocks. He recalled that similar measures were taken during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect farmers from supply disruptions. Analysis showed that India has diversified its energy imports, now sourcing crude oil, LPG, and gas from 41 countries, up from 27 previously, to reduce dependency on any single region.
Modi also highlighted the government’s efforts to maintain uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG, stating that domestic LPG consumption has been prioritised and production increased. He reassured Parliament that coal stocks are sufficient and power supply will not be disrupted. Reporting indicated that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Modi, reviewed the situation and discussed measures to address the impact across sectors such as agriculture, fertilisers, petroleum, and supply chains.
“I want to tell farmers that the government will continue to make every effort to help them,” Modi said, addressing concerns over agriculture and food security.
At the end of his address, Modi called for vigilance in law and order, noting that certain elements might try to exploit the situation. He assured that law enforcement agencies are on alert and that the government is committed to supporting all affected sectors. Further details emerged that India’s diplomatic approach remains pragmatic, focusing on securing national interests while encouraging a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.