PM Modi Addresses Nation After Women’s Quota Bill Defeat

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8:30 pm on 18 April 2026, one day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The bill required a two-thirds majority but received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352 needed. The defeat led to the shelving of related bills on delimitation and seat increases.
According to Hindustan Times, Modi criticised the Congress and its allies, labelling them as an "anti-reform party" and accusing them of blocking efforts to empower women. He emphasised that the bill aimed to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 and expand state and UT assemblies to accommodate the reservation.
As reported by The Hindu, Modi stated that opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, and TMC, acted to protect dynastic interests and hindered women’s empowerment. He asserted, “They will never want that woman from outside their family to grow in the party.”
Coverage revealed that Modi also targeted state governments led by TMC and DMK, saying they missed an opportunity to deliver development and equality. He described the defeat as a setback for the honest attempt to give every state a stronger voice in Parliament, regardless of size or population.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Modi’s address was emotional, seeking an apology from the nation’s “mothers and sisters” for the bill’s failure. He accused opposition parties of “betraying” women and celebrating the defeat of their aspirations, stating, “Women will make the opposition pay for the disrespect.”
“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country,” Modi said.
Further details confirmed that the bill’s defeat led to the government shelving the companion Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, as they were considered intrinsically linked to the women’s reservation legislation.
Analysis showed that the bill’s failure was due to the inability of the NDA to secure the required majority, despite support from 298 members. The bill’s provisions included increasing Lok Sabha seats and ensuring 33% reservation for women before the 2029 parliamentary polls.
At the end of his address, Modi reiterated his commitment to women’s empowerment and called on the nation to recognise the significance of the setback. He maintained that the government’s intention was to provide justice and equal opportunity to women, and he urged the public to hold accountable those who opposed the bill as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.