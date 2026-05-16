'Indians Never Forget Their Roots': PM Modi Addresses Diaspora in The Hague

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands during his official visit from 15 to 17 May 2026. He highlighted the significance of cultural identity among Indians abroad and discussed the importance of maintaining family values and traditions. The visit included meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima, and focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and clean energy.
According to The Indian Express, Prime Minister Modi attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent electoral success in India to high voter turnout while addressing the diaspora. He referenced the West Bengal poll win with a light-hearted remark about “jhal muri,” a popular Bengali snack, drawing applause from the audience. Modi emphasised that the stories of the diaspora are rooted in “culture, faith, and progress achieved amidst countless struggles.”
As reported by Financial Express, the Netherlands is home to over 90,000 Indians and persons of Indian origin, as well as a significant Suriname-Hindustani community. Modi’s visit included a community programme and discussions with Dutch business leaders. The bilateral agenda covered semiconductors, clean energy, defence, innovation, and technology, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Modi’s arrival in Amsterdam followed his stopover in the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit aimed to deepen trade and investment ties, especially after the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Modi reiterated the importance of people-to-people connections, noting that the diaspora remains a key pillar of bilateral relations.
“Your ancestors left many things behind when they came here, but some things always stayed with them: the fragrance of their soil, memories of their festivals, the melodies of devotional songs, and the values passed down by their forefathers,” Modi said during his address.
Coverage revealed that Modi’s visit was his second to the Netherlands, following his 2017 trip. The Netherlands is one of India’s largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at $27.8 billion in 2024-25 and cumulative foreign direct investment of $55.6 billion. Modi’s engagements included talks on renewable energy, technology, and defence, as well as interactions with Indian students and business leaders.
People-to-people ties were further emphasised following statements from the Ministry of External Affairs, which described the diaspora as the largest on mainland Europe. The Suriname-Hindustani community and Indian students in Dutch universities were also highlighted as integral to the bilateral relationship.
Strategic cooperation between India and the Netherlands has expanded in recent years, with a focus on sectors such as water, agriculture, health, and maritime security as discussions indicated. Defence collaboration, including technology sharing and joint training, was identified as a priority area for both nations.
“Generations changed, countries changed, surroundings changed, but family values and the sense of belonging never changed,” Modi remarked, underscoring the resilience of Indian culture abroad.
India’s engagement with the Netherlands also included the return of 11th-century Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates, a significant cultural artefact, during Modi’s visit as events confirmed. This act was seen as a step towards restoring cultural heritage and strengthening historical ties.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.